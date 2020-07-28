Close Asset Management Ltd Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 96.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,812 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 890 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 9.1% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 36,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,326,000 after purchasing an additional 3,056 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 83,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,822,000 after purchasing an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 56.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trellis Advisors LLC now owns 12,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,481,000 after purchasing an additional 4,523 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 32.7% during the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 10.6% during the 2nd quarter. White Lighthouse Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $989,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of DSI traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.16. The stock had a trading volume of 180 shares, compared to its average volume of 88,331. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $119.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.06. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a fifty-two week low of $82.98 and a fifty-two week high of $128.15.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

