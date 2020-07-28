Close Asset Management Ltd Has $1.98 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Close Asset Management Ltd raised its holdings in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 55.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,808 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,920 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in Mondelez International by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 355,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,587,000 after purchasing an additional 24,675 shares during the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $243,000. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 384,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,151,000 after buying an additional 97,000 shares during the period. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth about $188,000. Finally, Capital Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of Mondelez International by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC now owns 826,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,536,000 after buying an additional 51,884 shares during the period. 75.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, Director Charles E. Bunch purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $50.32 per share, for a total transaction of $100,640.00. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on MDLZ. Deutsche Bank upgraded Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 16th. BidaskClub upgraded Mondelez International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $62.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $61.22.

Shares of MDLZ traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $55.86. The stock had a trading volume of 265,986 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,197,762. Mondelez International Inc has a 12 month low of $41.19 and a 12 month high of $59.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $80.15 billion, a PE ratio of 21.78, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.53. The company’s 50-day moving average is $52.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.76.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 13.73% and a net margin of 14.24%. The company had revenue of $6.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. Mondelez International’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Mondelez International’s payout ratio is 46.15%.

About Mondelez International

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

