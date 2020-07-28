Close Asset Management Ltd Has $15.61 Million Stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Close Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 4.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 223,033 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for 1.2% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $15,612,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.3% in the second quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 1,693,790 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,667,000 after acquiring an additional 85,411 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 25.0% in the second quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 35,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 7,104 shares during the last quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 10.1% in the second quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 3,269 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 4.8% in the second quarter. Absher Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,974,000 after acquiring an additional 4,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JustInvest LLC increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 17.2% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 732 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Philip Morris International stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $78.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 229,392 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631,076. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.01 and a 52 week high of $90.17. The stock has a market cap of $122.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $72.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $77.01.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.19. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio is 90.17%.

PM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 target price on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Panmure Gordon raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.21.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

