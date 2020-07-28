Close Asset Management Ltd Has $409,000 Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

Close Asset Management Ltd lessened its position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 4.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 119 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $409,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 4,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $799,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Tichoniim Havera Menahelet LTD purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,615,000. Mizuho Securities USA LLC purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $279,000. BancorpSouth Bank purchased a new position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co during the second quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, JustInvest LLC boosted its position in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 10.9% during the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 9,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after buying an additional 978 shares during the period. 77.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Eli Lilly And Co news, SVP Alfonso G. Zulueta sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $1,870,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 18,646 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,169,820. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 212,337 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.92, for a total value of $34,593,944.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 112,194,732 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,278,765,737.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 555,236 shares of company stock valued at $91,393,391 over the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:LLY traded up $3.46 on Tuesday, hitting $163.96. 2,501,276 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,331,372. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.26. Eli Lilly And Co has a 52 week low of $101.36 and a 52 week high of $170.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.37, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 1.11. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $160.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.13.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 14th will be given a dividend of $0.74 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. This represents a $2.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. Eli Lilly And Co’s payout ratio is currently 49.01%.

LLY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a research report on Friday, June 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $156.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Guggenheim raised shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $182.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 16th. Cfra increased their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $146.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Eli Lilly And Co from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $168.58.

Eli Lilly And Co Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

