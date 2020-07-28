Close Asset Management Ltd Has $67,000 Stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Close Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 59.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $67,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 36,707,142 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,264,561,000 after buying an additional 1,055,669 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $863,079,000. Davis Selected Advisers raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 56.3% during the first quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,102,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $451,369,000 after purchasing an additional 4,717,407 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,051,621 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $714,541,000 after purchasing an additional 149,534 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its position in U.S. Bancorp by 1.1% during the first quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,703,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $403,194,000 after purchasing an additional 129,034 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.26 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 331,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,670,486. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The stock has a market cap of $54.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $37.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.98.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.03. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 19.70% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.09 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $0.42 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.61%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 38.71%.

Several research analysts have commented on USB shares. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $40.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 4th. Stephens decreased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.89.

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

