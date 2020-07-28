Close Asset Management Ltd Has $7.64 Million Stock Position in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) by 0.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 20,924 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 149 shares during the quarter. Lockheed Martin makes up 0.6% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $7,635,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LMT. Capital World Investors grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 1.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,207,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,832,471,000 after buying an additional 252,054 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 6.5% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,375,034 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $805,018,000 after purchasing an additional 144,422 shares during the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $49,952,000. RNC Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter worth $48,568,000. Finally, Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin by 36.4% in the first quarter. Waddell & Reed Financial Inc. now owns 465,483 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,775,000 after purchasing an additional 124,146 shares during the last quarter. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on LMT. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $433.00 to $400.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 17th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $410.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $482.00 to $475.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. Argus upped their price objective on shares of Lockheed Martin from $425.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Lockheed Martin from $480.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Lockheed Martin currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $442.67.

NYSE:LMT traded up $7.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $389.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,839 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,429. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $370.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $382.79. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $266.11 and a 1 year high of $442.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The aerospace company reported $5.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.72 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $16.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.19 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 10.25% and a return on equity of 182.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $5.00 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 24.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be given a $2.40 dividend. This represents a $9.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. Lockheed Martin’s payout ratio is presently 43.74%.

Lockheed Martin Profile

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS), and Space.

