Close Asset Management Ltd Has $9.07 Million Stake in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Close Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 119,535 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,635 shares during the period. Activision Blizzard makes up approximately 0.7% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $9,070,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATVI. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the fourth quarter valued at $495,007,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in Activision Blizzard in the first quarter valued at $327,047,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Activision Blizzard by 65.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,571,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,853,000 after buying an additional 3,385,187 shares during the period. AJO LP raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 587.8% during the first quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,755,286 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,883,000 after purchasing an additional 2,354,676 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors raised its holdings in shares of Activision Blizzard by 4.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 59,362,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,530,860,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295,133 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Activision Blizzard alerts:

ATVI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $80.00 to $87.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $76.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard from $79.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.81.

In other news, insider Collister Johnson sold 24,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.31, for a total transaction of $1,735,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director Brian G. Kelly sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.28, for a total transaction of $3,664,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 324,000 shares of company stock valued at $23,504,440 over the last three months. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

ATVI stock traded down $0.19 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $81.44. The stock had a trading volume of 133,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,541,809. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a one year low of $44.91 and a one year high of $82.67. The company has a quick ratio of 2.78, a current ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.65. The company has a market capitalization of $62.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.61.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.20. Activision Blizzard had a net margin of 24.21% and a return on equity of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Activision Blizzard

Activision Blizzard, Inc develops and distributes content and services on video game consoles, personal computers (PC), and mobile devices. The company operates through three segments: Activision Publishing, Inc; Blizzard Entertainment, Inc; and King Digital Entertainment. It develops, publishes, and sells interactive software products and entertainment content for the console and PC platforms through retail and digital channels, including subscription, full-game, and in-game sales, as well as by licensing software to third-party or related-party companies; and offers downloadable content.

See Also: How to calculate compound interest

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATVI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI).

Receive News & Ratings for Activision Blizzard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Activision Blizzard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.