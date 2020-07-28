Close Asset Management Ltd Lowers Holdings in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR)

Close Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in Nutrien Ltd (NYSE:NTR) by 3.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,880 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,850 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Nutrien by 227.1% in the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the 1st quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Nutrien by 180.7% during the 1st quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 1,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE NTR traded down $0.26 on Tuesday, reaching $33.18. 79,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,402,108. Nutrien Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $23.85 and a fifty-two week high of $55.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $34.11 and a 200 day moving average of $36.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.81 billion, a PE ratio of 21.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.86.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.08). Nutrien had a net margin of 4.49% and a return on equity of 4.66%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.44 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Nutrien Ltd will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 29th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

NTR has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Consumer Edge lowered shares of Nutrien from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Sunday, May 10th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Nutrien from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Nutrien from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Nutrien from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.48.

About Nutrien

Nutrien Ltd. produces and markets crop nutrients to agricultural, industrial, and feed customers worldwide. It operates in four segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate and Sulfate. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating 1,700 retail locations.

