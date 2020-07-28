Close Asset Management Ltd Raises Position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 96,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 23,640 shares during the period. Valero Energy makes up about 0.4% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $5,652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Balentine LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Valero Energy by 70.4% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 569 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 75.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VLO shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $82.00 to $72.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Valero Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $85.00 to $70.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th. Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $68.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, June 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $74.14.

Shares of VLO traded down $0.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.14. The stock had a trading volume of 119,707 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,864,685. The firm has a market cap of $23.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.60 and a beta of 1.96. Valero Energy Co. has a 12 month low of $31.00 and a 12 month high of $101.99. The business has a fifty day moving average of $59.12 and a 200 day moving average of $64.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.31.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.86%. Valero Energy’s payout ratio is currently 68.77%.

Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refining and ethanol producing company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Ethanol, and VLP (Valero Energy Partners LP). The company is involved in oil and gas refining, marketing, and bulk selling activities.

