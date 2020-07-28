Close Asset Management Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV)

Close Asset Management Ltd trimmed its holdings in Fiserv Inc (NASDAQ:FISV) by 96.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,111,332 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $3,911,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Harwood Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Fiserv in the 1st quarter worth about $40,000. 92.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Jeffery W. Yabuki sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.78, for a total value of $31,434,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 357,023 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,408,869.94. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alison Davis sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.64, for a total value of $398,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,870.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 407,996 shares of company stock valued at $42,682,859 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

FISV stock traded down $0.76 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $100.39. 92,619 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,841,811. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Fiserv Inc has a 12-month low of $73.50 and a 12-month high of $125.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $99.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $104.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.83.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The business services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Fiserv had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 8.51%. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Fiserv’s revenue for the quarter was up 150.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Fiserv Inc will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FISV has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Fiserv in a research note on Tuesday, July 14th. They issued a “conviction-buy” rating and a $125.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $110.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Fiserv in a research note on Wednesday, July 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.52.

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial services technology worldwide. The company's Payments and Industry Products segment provides electronic bill payment and presentment services; Internet and mobile banking software and services; account-to-account transfers; person-to-person payment services; debit and credit card processing and services; payments infrastructure services; and other electronic payments software and services.

