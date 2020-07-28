Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 1,250 Shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Close Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,495 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $2,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bainco International Investors purchased a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 500.0% in the 1st quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 600 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in shares of Applied Materials in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Applied Materials by 770.1% during the 1st quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 670 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lenox Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Applied Materials during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on AMAT. Mizuho increased their target price on Applied Materials from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Applied Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. UBS Group increased their price target on Applied Materials from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Cfra decreased their price target on Applied Materials from $68.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Finally, Cowen increased their price target on Applied Materials from $60.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Friday, May 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.50.

Applied Materials stock traded down $0.31 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $62.70. 203,786 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,472,857. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.50. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $36.64 and a twelve month high of $69.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.55 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.40.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 14th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $3.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.20 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 18.89% and a return on equity of 37.13%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 20th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 19th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.40%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.95%.

In other Applied Materials news, Director Alexander Karsner sold 3,467 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.50, for a total transaction of $209,753.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

About Applied Materials

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

