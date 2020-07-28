Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 250 Shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM)

Close Asset Management Ltd lessened its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 3,050 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce were worth $204,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 29.7% during the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 20,829 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,207,000 after buying an additional 4,772 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce during the first quarter worth $1,350,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 23,042.9% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,100 shares of the bank’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 8,065 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 18.4% in the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,151 shares of the bank’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 802 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce by 3.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 787,642 shares of the bank’s stock worth $45,660,000 after purchasing an additional 24,475 shares during the last quarter. 43.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce alerts:

Shares of NYSE CM traded down $0.46 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $69.20. 10,303 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 343,093. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.59 and its 200 day moving average is $68.24. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce has a fifty-two week low of $46.45 and a fifty-two week high of $87.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 28th. The bank reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by ($0.23). Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 14.81%. The business had revenue of $3.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.97 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce will post 6.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 29th will be given a $1.047 dividend. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 26th. Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce’s payout ratio is 47.27%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on CM shares. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $63.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Finally, Scotia Howard Weill reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.63.

About Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce, a diversified financial institution, provides various financial products and services to personal, business, public sector, and institutional clients in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four strategic business units: Canadian Personal and Small Business Banking; Canadian Commercial Banking and Wealth Management; U.S.

Read More: QQQ ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.