Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 3,610 Shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Close Asset Management Ltd lowered its holdings in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 46.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,239 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,610 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $2,304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in BlackRock in the first quarter worth $15,688,000. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 552.6% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 1,116 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 945 shares in the last quarter. AXA grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 42.8% during the 1st quarter. AXA now owns 119,922 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,763,000 after purchasing an additional 35,956 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 90.0% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $184,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 30.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 659 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 41,706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $580.29, for a total value of $24,201,574.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark Wiedman sold 1,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $506.96, for a total value of $576,413.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,525 shares of company stock worth $31,113,092 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BLK traded down $2.08 on Tuesday, hitting $573.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,471. The company has a current ratio of 4.08, a quick ratio of 4.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $555.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $508.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $88.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.27. BlackRock, Inc. has a one year low of $323.98 and a one year high of $592.48.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 17th. The asset manager reported $7.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.90 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $3.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.55 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 29.55%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 29.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 4th will be paid a $3.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 3rd. This represents a $14.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.53%. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 50.98%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Argus raised their target price on BlackRock from $530.00 to $640.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded BlackRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $609.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on BlackRock from $605.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $552.00 price target on shares of BlackRock in a report on Thursday, May 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on BlackRock from $526.00 to $524.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 14th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $600.17.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

