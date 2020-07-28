Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 5,575 Shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB)

Close Asset Management Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Schlumberger Limited. (NYSE:SLB) by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 79,050 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 5,575 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $1,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Courier Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 9.3% in the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 20,683 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $372,000 after acquiring an additional 1,752 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 121.9% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 322,153 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,346,000 after acquiring an additional 176,970 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 120.8% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 12,086 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $163,000 after acquiring an additional 6,613 shares during the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 246,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after acquiring an additional 8,545 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Schlumberger by 75.0% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 59,248 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $799,000 after acquiring an additional 25,391 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $34.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Northland Securities initiated coverage on shares of Schlumberger in a research note on Friday, May 29th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, DZ Bank cut shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.72.

Shares of NYSE SLB traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $19.15. 10,014,066 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,100,961. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $26.57 billion, a PE ratio of -1.21, a PEG ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 2.11. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $18.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.37. Schlumberger Limited. has a 12 month low of $11.87 and a 12 month high of $41.14.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.06. Schlumberger had a negative net margin of 73.90% and a positive return on equity of 8.12%. The business had revenue of $5.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.38 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. Schlumberger’s revenue for the quarter was down 35.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Schlumberger Limited. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Schlumberger’s payout ratio is 34.01%.

In other Schlumberger news, General Counsel Alexander C. Juden sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.35, for a total transaction of $607,250.00. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 92,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,987.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Abdellah Merad sold 14,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.19, for a total transaction of $284,434.18. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,750 shares in the company, valued at $1,050,652.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 84,290 shares of company stock worth $1,506,249 in the last 90 days. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Schlumberger Limited supplies technology for reservoir characterization, drilling, production, and processing to the oil and gas industry worldwide. The company's Reservoir Characterization segment offers reservoir interpretation and data processing services; open and cased-hole, and slickline services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; tubing-conveyed perforating services; integrated production systems; software, consulting, information management, and IT infrastructure services; reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement consulting services; petro technical data services and training solutions; and integrated management services.

