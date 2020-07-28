Close Asset Management Ltd Sells 6,339 Shares of Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C)

Close Asset Management Ltd reduced its position in Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) by 3.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 186,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,339 shares during the quarter. Citigroup makes up about 0.7% of Close Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $9,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 71.6% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 647 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Citigroup by 47.1% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the second quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of Citigroup in the fourth quarter worth approximately $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.29% of the company’s stock.

Shares of C traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $51.50. The stock had a trading volume of 497,937 shares, compared to its average volume of 21,417,700. Citigroup Inc has a 1 year low of $32.00 and a 1 year high of $83.11. The firm has a market cap of $107.29 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.00 and its 200 day moving average is $56.19.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.06 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.95 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Citigroup Inc will post 3.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 31st. Citigroup’s payout ratio is presently 26.91%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on C shares. Argus raised shares of Citigroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, July 17th. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $50.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $82.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Citigroup from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Citigroup presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.03.

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services for consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

