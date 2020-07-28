Close Asset Management Ltd Trims Stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU)

Close Asset Management Ltd lowered its stake in Baidu Inc (NASDAQ:BIDU) by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,750 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in Baidu were worth $569,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BIDU. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Baidu by 4,692.4% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,361,405 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $741,956,000 after buying an additional 7,207,800 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Baidu by 7.8% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,524,736 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $657,618,000 after purchasing an additional 473,049 shares in the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Baidu by 0.4% during the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 5,213,705 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $525,489,000 after purchasing an additional 22,782 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Baidu during the fourth quarter valued at about $469,811,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Baidu by 4.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,686,901 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,812,000 after purchasing an additional 103,366 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BIDU stock traded up $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $116.17. 90,106 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,859,279. Baidu Inc has a 1 year low of $82.00 and a 1 year high of $147.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.95, a quick ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $40.00 billion, a PE ratio of 115.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.45.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BIDU. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Baidu from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Baidu in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $150.00 to $132.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. BOCOM International raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Baidu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $143.31.

Baidu Company Profile

Baidu, Inc provides Internet search services in China and internationally. It operates through two segments, Baidu Core and iQIYI. The Baidu Core segment offers products for uses, including Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services through its other properties and Union partners; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Haokan, a short video app; and Quanmin, a flash video app for users to create and share short videos.

