Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in Coca-Cola Co (The) (NYSE:KO) by 7.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,503,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 461,656 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates owned 0.13% of Coca-Cola worth $245,880,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Coca-Cola by 3.6% during the second quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 51,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,294,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 28,202 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,248,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its stake in Coca-Cola by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 32,825 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,452,000 after purchasing an additional 6,041 shares during the last quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Coca-Cola by 15.8% during the second quarter. Honkamp Krueger Financial Services Inc. now owns 107,383 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,798,000 after purchasing an additional 14,679 shares during the period. Finally, Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in Coca-Cola by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 4,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on KO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $49.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Cfra dropped their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $48.00 to $47.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $54.41.

NYSE KO traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.44. The company had a trading volume of 615,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,674,245. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $46.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.47. The company has a market capitalization of $208.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.84, a P/E/G ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. Coca-Cola Co has a twelve month low of $36.27 and a twelve month high of $60.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.02. Coca-Cola had a return on equity of 41.44% and a net margin of 26.77%. The company had revenue of $7.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.63 earnings per share. Coca-Cola’s revenue was down 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Coca-Cola Co will post 1.8 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 14th. Coca-Cola’s payout ratio is presently 77.73%.

Coca-Cola Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

