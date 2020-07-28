Coho Partners Ltd. Acquires 11,818 Shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Coho Partners Ltd. raised its holdings in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,796 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,818 shares during the period. Illinois Tool Works comprises 2.1% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.17% of Illinois Tool Works worth $95,607,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 10,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,754,000 after buying an additional 3,782 shares in the last quarter. Amarillo National Bank acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $209,000. JustInvest LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the second quarter worth $300,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $6,738,000 after purchasing an additional 3,836 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baldwin Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 6.3% during the second quarter. Baldwin Investment Management LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ITW traded down $1.55 on Tuesday, reaching $186.17. 288,072 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 984,101. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $174.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $167.91. The stock has a market cap of $58.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.16, a PEG ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 1.16. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.94 and a 52-week high of $190.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.71, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.29 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.33% and a net margin of 18.06%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.81 EPS. Analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 5.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were paid a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 55.23%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research raised Illinois Tool Works from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $208.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, May 8th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Illinois Tool Works has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $160.81.

In related news, Director Richard H. Lenny purchased 1,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $159.19 per share, with a total value of $250,724.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi purchased 6,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.42 per share, for a total transaction of $998,046.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 141,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,494,689.48. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

