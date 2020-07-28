Coho Partners Ltd. Acquires 18,767 Shares of Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Microchip Technology Inc. (NASDAQ:MCHP) by 1.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,550,771 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,767 shares during the quarter. Microchip Technology comprises about 3.5% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.65% of Microchip Technology worth $163,312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Microchip Technology by 18,027.4% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 47,675 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 47,412 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN raised its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.6% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 82,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,678,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new position in shares of Microchip Technology during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,243,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its stake in shares of Microchip Technology by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 12,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,285,000 after buying an additional 4,846 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its position in Microchip Technology by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 54,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,732,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter.

MCHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on Microchip Technology from $130.00 to $115.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $115.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Microchip Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 3rd. KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Microchip Technology from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Microchip Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, eighteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.30.

In other news, VP Mitchell R. Little sold 3,122 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.70, for a total value of $351,849.40. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 7,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $842,770.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 2,756 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.92, for a total transaction of $239,551.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 26,336 shares of company stock worth $2,684,160 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Microchip Technology stock traded down $1.69 on Tuesday, reaching $101.40. 40,112 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,403,937. The company has a 50 day moving average of $104.01 and a 200 day moving average of $93.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.94. Microchip Technology Inc. has a 52 week low of $53.15 and a 52 week high of $113.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.30 billion, a PE ratio of 45.69, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.61.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The semiconductor company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.11. Microchip Technology had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 10.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.48 earnings per share. Microchip Technology’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microchip Technology Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

About Microchip Technology

Microchip Technology Incorporated develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products for various embedded control applications. The company offers general purpose and specialized 8-bit, 16-bit, and 32-bit microcontrollers; 32-bit microprocessors; and microcontrollers for automotive networking, computing, lighting, power supplies, motor control, human machine interface, security, wired connectivity, and wireless connectivity.

