Coho Partners Ltd. Acquires 85,411 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 5.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,693,790 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 85,411 shares during the period. Philip Morris International accounts for 2.6% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.11% of Philip Morris International worth $118,667,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PM. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 626,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,700,000 after purchasing an additional 52,750 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 335,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,511,000 after acquiring an additional 75,841 shares in the last quarter. Colony Group LLC lifted its position in Philip Morris International by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 83,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,100,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Courier Capital LLC boosted its stake in Philip Morris International by 39.6% during the 2nd quarter. Courier Capital LLC now owns 3,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the first quarter valued at $776,000. 74.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Philip Morris International alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on PM shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. ValuEngine upgraded Philip Morris International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 20th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Philip Morris International from $85.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $74.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research report on Tuesday, June 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $90.21.

Shares of PM stock traded down $0.12 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $78.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 163,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,631,076. The stock has a market cap of $122.13 billion, a PE ratio of 16.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.76. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $56.01 and a 12-month high of $90.17. The company has a 50 day moving average of $72.82 and a 200 day moving average of $77.01.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.54 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.54% and a negative return on equity of 80.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 22nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 19th. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is 90.17%.

Philip Morris International Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

See Also: Hedge Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Philip Morris International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Philip Morris International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.