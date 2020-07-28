Coho Partners Ltd. Acquires 93,211 Shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of AFLAC Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,075,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 93,211 shares during the quarter. AFLAC makes up about 2.4% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in AFLAC were worth $110,793,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in AFLAC by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 753,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,886,000 after buying an additional 59,398 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 4,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. AXA increased its holdings in shares of AFLAC by 21.6% during the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 88,311 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,672,000 after acquiring an additional 15,679 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AFLAC during the fourth quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AFLAC in the 4th quarter worth $107,000. Institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFL traded down $0.12 on Tuesday, reaching $36.31. 92,664 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,856,406. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.11. The stock has a market cap of $25.97 billion, a PE ratio of 9.12, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.89. AFLAC Incorporated has a 52-week low of $23.07 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

AFLAC (NYSE:AFL) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $5.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.49 billion. AFLAC had a return on equity of 11.84% and a net margin of 13.49%. The business’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. Analysts forecast that AFLAC Incorporated will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of AFLAC from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AFLAC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on AFLAC from $60.00 to $50.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 17th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on AFLAC from $45.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised AFLAC from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.60.

AFLAC Company Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides voluntary supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers voluntary supplemental insurance products, including cancer plans, general medical indemnity plans, medical/sickness riders, care plans, living benefit life plans, ordinary life insurance plans, and annuities in Japan.

