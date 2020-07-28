Coho Partners Ltd. Acquires New Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,975 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares in the last quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. now owns 3,821 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $576,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.1% during the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 411 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CRA Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $839,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $202.26. The company had a trading volume of 14,391 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,159,898. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $128.23 and a 1 year high of $207.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $194.09 and a 200-day moving average of $177.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

