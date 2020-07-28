Coho Partners Ltd. Boosts Stock Position in Unilever NV (NYSE:UN)

Coho Partners Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) by 2.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,647,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 70,251 shares during the period. Unilever accounts for 3.1% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.15% of Unilever worth $141,025,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. boosted its holdings in Unilever by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 55,590 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,961,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. JustInvest LLC raised its position in shares of Unilever by 14.6% in the second quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 5,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in Unilever by 17.8% during the second quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 15,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after buying an additional 2,382 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Unilever by 21.6% during the second quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,830,000 after buying an additional 6,110 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its position in Unilever by 38.6% during the second quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 2,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 781 shares in the last quarter. 8.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Unilever alerts:

Shares of Unilever stock traded up $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $60.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 91,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,673,313. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. Unilever NV has a 52-week low of $42.00 and a 52-week high of $63.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.93. The company has a market cap of $101.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.51.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 7th will be paid a $0.4694 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 6th. This is an increase from Unilever’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 60.84%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Unilever from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. UBS Group lowered shares of Unilever from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Barclays raised shares of Unilever from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “underperform” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, July 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Unilever Profile

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Further Reading: What is a closed-end mutual fund (CEF)?



Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.