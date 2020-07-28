Coho Partners Ltd. Buys 2,403,203 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 1,232.6% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,598,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,403,203 shares during the quarter. U.S. Bancorp accounts for approximately 2.1% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $95,665,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USB. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 58.1% during the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares in the last quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Sowa Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Bellevue Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 68.6% in the 1st quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 1,079 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.54% of the company’s stock.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have weighed in on USB. Cfra lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank lowered their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $60.00 to $42.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 11th. Nomura Securities raised U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.89.

USB traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.10. 254,839 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,670,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $54.32 billion, a PE ratio of 11.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $37.31 and its 200 day moving average is $40.98. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $28.36 and a 52 week high of $61.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.54 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 19.70%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that U.S. Bancorp will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 29th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.65%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

Featured Story: Technical Analysis of Stocks and What It Means



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding USB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB).

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.