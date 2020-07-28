Coho Partners Ltd. Grows Stock Holdings in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Coho Partners Ltd. increased its position in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,586,887 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 164,146 shares during the period. Altria Group comprises approximately 2.2% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned 0.14% of Altria Group worth $101,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC grew its holdings in Altria Group by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. Legacy Wealth Planning LLC now owns 6,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its stake in Altria Group by 243.9% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Pflug Koory LLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Sanders Morris Harris LLC now owns 82,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Country Trust Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Altria Group by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.59% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MO traded up $0.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.81. 258,890 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,044,109. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.06. Altria Group Inc has a 52 week low of $30.95 and a 52 week high of $52.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $79.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -86.94, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $40.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $41.45.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.03. Altria Group had a positive return on equity of 84.55% and a negative net margin of 3.33%. The firm had revenue of $5.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 9th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 15th will be given a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.04%. This is a boost from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.84. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 14th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 79.62%.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on MO shares. Panmure Gordon upgraded Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Altria Group in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra lifted their price objective on shares of Altria Group from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Altria Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.29.

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

