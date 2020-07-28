Coho Partners Ltd. Has $126.52 Million Holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Coho Partners Ltd. raised its position in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 1.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,317,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 33,010 shares during the quarter. Omnicom Group accounts for 2.7% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $126,524,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in OMC. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Omnicom Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $159,189,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,192.5% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,029,423 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,516,000 after buying an additional 949,777 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,223,835 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $678,488,000 after buying an additional 745,690 shares in the last quarter. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Omnicom Group during the first quarter valued at $34,653,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,855,870 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $211,690,000 after acquiring an additional 625,551 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Shares of Omnicom Group stock traded down $1.86 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $55.15. 144,476 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,194. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.37 and a twelve month high of $82.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $55.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $61.39.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 28th. The business services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.09. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 43.58% and a net margin of 8.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 12th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.71%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is 42.90%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on OMC shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. ValuEngine lowered shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Cfra decreased their price target on shares of Omnicom Group from $80.00 to $60.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Omnicom Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.63.

About Omnicom Group

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

Featured Article: Most Active Stocks: Dollar Volume vs Share Volume

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.