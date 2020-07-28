Coho Partners Ltd. Has $150.26 Million Stake in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG)

Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in Conagra Brands Inc (NYSE:CAG) by 1.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,272,244 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,577 shares during the quarter. Conagra Brands comprises about 3.3% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.88% of Conagra Brands worth $150,255,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp bought a new stake in shares of Conagra Brands during the 2nd quarter worth $223,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in Conagra Brands by 15.4% in the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 113,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,341,000 after buying an additional 15,230 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ raised its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 12.7% in the first quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 101,352 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,974,000 after buying an additional 11,433 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its stake in shares of Conagra Brands by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 34,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after acquiring an additional 4,818 shares during the period. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC increased its holdings in Conagra Brands by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 174,623 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,123,000 after acquiring an additional 37,914 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Conagra Brands stock traded up $0.39 on Tuesday, hitting $37.36. 112,780 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,137,032. Conagra Brands Inc has a 12-month low of $22.83 and a 12-month high of $37.19. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $18.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.85. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.30.

Conagra Brands (NYSE:CAG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.09. Conagra Brands had a return on equity of 14.38% and a net margin of 7.60%. The business had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Conagra Brands Inc will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 4th will be given a $0.2125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 3rd. This represents a $0.85 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.28%. Conagra Brands’s payout ratio is 37.28%.

In related news, Director Jana Partners Llc sold 5,619 shares of Conagra Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.48, for a total value of $193,743.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas M. Mcgough sold 80,615 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $2,821,525.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 226,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,926,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 295,242 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,041. 0.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAG. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Conagra Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Cfra restated a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 target price (up previously from $33.00) on shares of Conagra Brands in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Conagra Brands in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Conagra Brands to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 30th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Conagra Brands from $36.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Conagra Brands Company Profile

Conagra Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company in North America. The company operates through Grocery & Snacks, Refrigerated & Frozen, International, and Foodservice segments. The Grocery & Snacks segment primarily offers shelf stable food products in various retail channels in the United States.

