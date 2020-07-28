Coho Partners Ltd. Has $8.11 Million Holdings in Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO)

Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO) by 33.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 146,718 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 36,674 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Perrigo were worth $8,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Perrigo by 115.9% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 596 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new position in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo during the first quarter worth $134,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the first quarter worth approximately $179,000. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new position in shares of Perrigo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $195,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Shares of PRGO traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.52. 11,231 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648,819. Perrigo Company PLC has a 12 month low of $40.01 and a 12 month high of $63.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a PE ratio of 41.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $55.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.60.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Perrigo had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 9.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.07 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Perrigo Company PLC will post 4.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PRGO. SVB Leerink increased their target price on shares of Perrigo from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Perrigo from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet raised Perrigo from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, July 23rd. Argus downgraded shares of Perrigo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Perrigo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.43.

Perrigo Profile

Perrigo Company plc, a healthcare company, manufactures and supplies over-the-counter (OTC) healthcare products, infant formulas, branded OTC products, and generic pharmaceutical products. The company operates through Consumer Healthcare Americas, Consumer Healthcare International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Read More: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PRGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Perrigo Company PLC (NYSE:PRGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.