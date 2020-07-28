Coho Partners Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Coho Partners Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 77.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,988,096 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 869,339 shares during the quarter. SYSCO makes up approximately 2.4% of Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.39% of SYSCO worth $108,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SYY. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of SYSCO by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,950,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,549,157,000 after acquiring an additional 369,879 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its stake in SYSCO by 41.3% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,753,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,220,755,000 after buying an additional 7,816,822 shares during the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its stake in SYSCO by 66.7% in the 1st quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 11,406,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,500,000 after acquiring an additional 4,564,387 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of SYSCO by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 10,313,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,631,000 after acquiring an additional 709,996 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in SYSCO by 1.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,112,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $323,844,000 after purchasing an additional 85,662 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

In other SYSCO news, Director Joshua D. Frank purchased 600,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $47.42 per share, for a total transaction of $28,452,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Trian Fund Management, L.P. purchased 703,700 shares of SYSCO stock in a transaction on Monday, May 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $51.38 per share, with a total value of $36,156,106.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 5.24% of the company’s stock.

SYY stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.84. The company had a trading volume of 65,615 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,777,352. The company has a market cap of $27.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 1.12. SYSCO Co. has a twelve month low of $26.00 and a twelve month high of $85.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.21, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.59.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.08). SYSCO had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 2.30%. The company had revenue of $13.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.04 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that SYSCO Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 2nd were paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.34%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.70%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler restated a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Wednesday, July 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of SYSCO from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets cut SYSCO from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $88.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Saturday, May 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of SYSCO from $66.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.36.

About SYSCO

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

