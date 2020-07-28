Coho Partners Ltd. Purchases Shares of 69,600 Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 69,600 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $5,617,000. Coho Partners Ltd. owned approximately 0.16% of Carter’s as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of CRI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Carter’s by 68.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,666,031 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $109,507,000 after buying an additional 678,279 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Carter’s in the 4th quarter valued at $56,052,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its stake in Carter’s by 109.6% during the second quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 310,253 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,037,000 after acquiring an additional 162,240 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Research Inc. acquired a new position in Carter’s during the first quarter worth $9,594,000. Finally, ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 4.0% during the first quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 1,478,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $97,192,000 after acquiring an additional 57,538 shares during the period.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CRI. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Carter’s from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Carter’s in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $87.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, July 14th. Citigroup increased their price target on Carter’s from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on Carter’s from $103.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.22.

NYSE:CRI traded down $0.37 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $87.61. 12,274 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 524,102. The company’s 50 day moving average is $84.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $87.22. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.55 and a beta of 1.26. Carter’s, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.17 and a twelve month high of $112.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53.

Carter’s (NYSE:CRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 24th. The textile maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.79. The business had revenue of $514.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.12 million. Carter’s had a return on equity of 25.14% and a net margin of 3.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 29.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Carter’s, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter's, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, sources, and markets branded childrenswear under the Carter's, Child of Mine, Just One You, Precious Firsts, Precious Baby, Simple Joys, OshKosh B'gosh, Skip Hop, and other brands. The company operates through three segments: U.S.

