Coho Partners Ltd. Reduces Holdings in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM)

Coho Partners Ltd. lowered its position in RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 80,693 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 7,648 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. owned about 0.06% of RPM International worth $6,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Archer Investment Corp purchased a new stake in shares of RPM International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in RPM International by 479.1% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 637 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of RPM International by 37.1% in the 1st quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,141 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of RPM International during the 1st quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt purchased a new position in shares of RPM International during the first quarter valued at $83,000. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RPM has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of RPM International from $80.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of RPM International from $84.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of RPM International from $78.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. TheStreet upgraded RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, June 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on RPM International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.25.

NYSE RPM traded up $0.99 on Tuesday, hitting $81.91. The stock had a trading volume of 34,728 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,549. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $75.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $70.05. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 2.41 and a quick ratio of 1.46. RPM International Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.85 and a 52-week high of $86.48.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. RPM International had a return on equity of 30.07% and a net margin of 5.81%. The firm had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.24 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that RPM International Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 15th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. RPM International’s payout ratio is 53.14%.

About RPM International

RPM International Inc manufactures and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. Its Industrial segment offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; sealants, air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and flooring and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; polymer flooring systems; and fiberglass reinforced plastic gratings and shapes.

