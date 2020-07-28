Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 100 Shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB)

Coho Partners Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of Kimberly Clark Corp (NYSE:KMB) by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Kimberly Clark were worth $466,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vigilare Wealth Management bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $919,000. Brinker Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly Clark by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 12,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,792,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Kimberly Clark in the fourth quarter worth $253,000. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $194,000. Finally, Sailer Financial LLC bought a new position in Kimberly Clark during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 4,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.00, for a total value of $650,381.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 42,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,927,377. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 11,715 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total transaction of $1,733,820.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 44,773 shares in the company, valued at $6,626,404. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Kimberly Clark from $151.00 to $158.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 16th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $143.00 price objective on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Kimberly Clark from $143.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $149.00 price target on shares of Kimberly Clark in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Kimberly Clark from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.10.

KMB traded up $2.44 on Tuesday, reaching $149.82. 82,048 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,324,972. The company has a market cap of $51.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.56 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.59. Kimberly Clark Corp has a one year low of $110.66 and a one year high of $149.36. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $141.75 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.07.

Kimberly Clark (NYSE:KMB) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 23rd. The company reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.48 billion. Kimberly Clark had a net margin of 13.58% and a return on equity of 1,319.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Kimberly Clark Corp will post 7.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 5th were given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 4th. Kimberly Clark’s payout ratio is 62.12%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care, consumer tissue, and professional products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Poise, and other brand names.

