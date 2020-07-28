Coho Partners Ltd. Sells 167 Shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Coho Partners Ltd. cut its stake in shares of Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,007 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Coho Partners Ltd.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $298,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 55.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,190 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 1,490 shares during the last quarter. Kranot Hishtalmut Le Morim Ve Gananot Havera Menahelet LTD bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $8,249,000. Radnor Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. BancorpSouth Bank grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 141.2% during the 2nd quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 2,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $613,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Certified Advisory Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mastercard by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Certified Advisory Corp now owns 16,660 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,926,000 after purchasing an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. 73.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mastercard alerts:

Shares of MA stock traded up $0.80 on Tuesday, reaching $309.66. 57,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,650,362. Mastercard Inc has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $347.25. The company has a market cap of $310.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average of $301.32 and a 200-day moving average of $291.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.87.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a return on equity of 149.02% and a net margin of 46.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 20.59%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on MA. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $315.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 1st. Nomura Securities cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $368.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $269.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 9th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Mastercard from $335.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 22nd. Finally, Nomura reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $334.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. Mastercard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.57.

In related news, Director Steven J. Freiberg sold 4,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $303.98, for a total transaction of $1,285,835.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 5,376 shares in the company, valued at $1,634,196.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total value of $19,290,454.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,000,122 shares of company stock valued at $302,709,148 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Further Reading: What’s a Black Swan?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.