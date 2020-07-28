Coho Partners Ltd. Takes Position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Coho Partners Ltd. bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 2,754 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 303.3% in the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 605 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. American Research & Management Co. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 1st quarter worth about $50,000.

GLD stock traded up $0.85 on Tuesday, hitting $183.08. The company had a trading volume of 12,891,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,934,951. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12-month low of $132.30 and a 12-month high of $182.83. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $167.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.31.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

