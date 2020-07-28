Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Sold by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC trimmed its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 168 shares during the quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in CL. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 5.0% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 35,125,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,330,928,000 after buying an additional 1,686,475 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 3.4% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 26,602,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,765,333,000 after buying an additional 863,629 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.0% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 18,597,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,234,119,000 after buying an additional 356,819 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.8% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 14,186,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $940,015,000 after buying an additional 385,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors acquired a new stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive during the 1st quarter worth approximately $829,740,000. 77.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CL. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 15th. TheStreet downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Colgate-Palmolive from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $67.00 target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a report on Monday, May 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Colgate-Palmolive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.29.

In related news, Director Michael B. Polk sold 3,115 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $212,069.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,622 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,403,945.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CL traded up $1.22 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $75.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 107,565 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,103,439. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12 month low of $58.49 and a 12 month high of $77.41. The firm has a market cap of $64.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.79, a P/E/G ratio of 4.61 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $73.49 and a 200-day moving average of $71.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.51, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 1st. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.07 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 942.99%. Colgate-Palmolive’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 14th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.19%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

