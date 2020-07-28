Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Position Reduced by Aurora Private Wealth Inc.

Aurora Private Wealth Inc. lowered its stake in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 47.4% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,288 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 10,189 shares during the period. Aurora Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in Comcast were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in Comcast by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 33,304 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares during the period. Grandfield & Dodd LLC grew its stake in shares of Comcast by 1.7% in the second quarter. Grandfield & Dodd LLC now owns 14,193 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $550,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management increased its holdings in Comcast by 1.0% in the second quarter. Livingston Group Asset Management CO operating as Southport Capital Management now owns 25,264 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $985,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the period. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. raised its position in Comcast by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Spotlight Asset Group Inc. now owns 9,803 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $382,000 after purchasing an additional 246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Comcast by 29.7% during the 2nd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,119 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 price objective on shares of Comcast in a research note on Friday, May 22nd. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Comcast in a report on Friday, April 17th. Nomura Securities reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Pivotal Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on shares of Comcast in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

In other Comcast news, CAO Daniel C. Murdock sold 4,536 shares of Comcast stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.60, for a total value of $175,089.60. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 10,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $389,281. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CMCSA traded up $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $43.56. 18,268,031 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 24,442,979. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $40.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.26. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $31.70 and a 12-month high of $47.74. The stock has a market cap of $197.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The cable giant reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.02. Comcast had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 17.56%. The company had revenue of $26.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.71 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 30th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.39%.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

