Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) Shares Purchased by Silver Lake Advisory LLC

Silver Lake Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,699 shares during the period. Silver Lake Advisory LLC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $1,622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comerica during the 2nd quarter worth about $38,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Comerica during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 117.6% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 1,236.5% during the 2nd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the period. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comerica by 65.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 846 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. 80.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CMA stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $36.84. 34,347 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,553,804. Comerica Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $24.28 and a fifty-two week high of $74.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 12.18 and a beta of 1.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $43.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.59. The company had revenue of $718.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $700.17 million. Comerica had a return on equity of 8.22% and a net margin of 17.42%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.94 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 1.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CMA. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Comerica from $36.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Comerica from $28.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 15th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Comerica from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Finally, SunTrust Banks cut their price target on shares of Comerica from $49.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.31.

Comerica Company Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Business Bank, Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, including commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

