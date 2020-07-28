Cominar REIT to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 (TSE:CUF)

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, July 16th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 31st will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share on Friday, August 14th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of ∞. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 30th.

Cominar REIT has a twelve month low of C$11.84 and a twelve month high of C$14.95.

Cominar REIT (TSE:CUF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 7th. The company reported C$0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.28 by C($0.03). The company had revenue of C$172.11 million for the quarter.

Separately, Echelon Wealth Partners cut shares of Cominar REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 11th.

About Cominar REIT

Cominar REIT is a Canada-based real estate investment trust (REIT). The Company is a commercial property owner and manager in the province of Quebec. Its segments include Office, Retail, and Industrial and mixed-use. Its activities include a portfolio of three property types, including office properties, retail properties, and industrial and mixed-use properties located in Canadian provinces.

