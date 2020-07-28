ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Position Boosted by Arrow Financial Corp

Arrow Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the quarter. Arrow Financial Corp’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in ConocoPhillips by 2,105.6% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 794 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares in the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3,096.2% during the 1st quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 805 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Archer Investment Corp acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 4th quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Mizuho lifted their price target on ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $46.00 in a report on Friday, June 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Monday, July 6th. Raymond James boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. ConocoPhillips currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.25.

Shares of COP stock traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $39.77. 5,312,366 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,093,492. ConocoPhillips has a fifty-two week low of $20.84 and a fifty-two week high of $67.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.44 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $42.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $4.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.55 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.00 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that ConocoPhillips will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.80%.

In other news, Director David Thomas Seaton acquired 2,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.03 per share, for a total transaction of $98,472.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,575. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

