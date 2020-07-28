ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) Shares Sold by SignalPoint Asset Management LLC

SignalPoint Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 18.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,084 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 2,044 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $382,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips in the second quarter worth $286,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter valued at about $220,000. Arrow Financial Corp grew its position in ConocoPhillips by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 9,559 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $402,000 after buying an additional 580 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in ConocoPhillips by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 190,012 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $7,984,000 after buying an additional 35,474 shares during the period. Finally, Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ConocoPhillips in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $221,000. Institutional investors own 72.29% of the company’s stock.

Get ConocoPhillips alerts:

In related news, Director David Thomas Seaton acquired 2,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.03 per share, with a total value of $98,472.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 2,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $102,575. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. ValuEngine raised ConocoPhillips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Argus raised their target price on ConocoPhillips from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Bank of America cut shares of ConocoPhillips from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $43.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $37.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.25.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock traded down $0.51 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 178,557 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,811,390. ConocoPhillips has a 1-year low of $20.84 and a 1-year high of $67.13. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.78.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The energy producer reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.22. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.02% and a net margin of 11.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 17th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.80%.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the tight oil reservoirs, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations. Its portfolio includes unconventional plays in North America; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; oil sands assets in Canada; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

Read More: What can cause a stock to outperform?

Receive News & Ratings for ConocoPhillips Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ConocoPhillips and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.