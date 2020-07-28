Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

ROAD has been the topic of a number of other reports. Imperial Capital decreased their price target on shares of Construction Partners from $20.00 to $16.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Construction Partners from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 7th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Construction Partners from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Construction Partners from a strong-buy rating to an outperform rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 12th. Finally, DA Davidson lowered shares of Construction Partners from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price target for the company from $20.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $18.17.

Get Construction Partners alerts:

NASDAQ:ROAD traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $16.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 212,125. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.18 and a 200 day moving average of $16.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $835.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.43, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.97. Construction Partners has a one year low of $11.96 and a one year high of $20.92.

Construction Partners (NASDAQ:ROAD) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $168.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $166.41 million. Construction Partners had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 11.90%. Construction Partners’s revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Construction Partners will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Royce Alan Palmer sold 6,318 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.64, for a total value of $117,767.52. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Suntx Capital Management Corp. sold 862,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $13,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 6,618,818 shares of company stock valued at $105,917,768 over the last ninety days. 63.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ROAD. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 15.7% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 389,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,581,000 after buying an additional 52,780 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 10.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 87,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners in the first quarter valued at about $2,041,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 28.6% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 134,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,263,000 after buying an additional 29,811 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in shares of Construction Partners by 1.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,332,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,502,000 after buying an additional 15,592 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Construction Partners Company Profile

Construction Partners, Inc, an infrastructure and road construction company, provides construction products and services to public and private sectors. It offers construction of highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential sites. The company provides a range of sitework construction services, including site development, paving, and utility and drainage systems construction, as well as supplies hot mix asphalt required for the projects.

Featured Article: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Construction Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Construction Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.