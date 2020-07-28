Cordy Oilfield Services (CVE:CKK) Stock Price Down 25%

Cordy Oilfield Services Inc. (CVE:CKK)’s share price dropped 25% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, approximately 7,989,948 shares changed hands during trading. An increase of 2,930% from the average daily volume of 263,654 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.02 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00.

About Cordy Oilfield Services (CVE:CKK)

Cordy Oilfield Services Inc provides energy and construction services in Canada. The company operates through two segments, Environmental Services and Heavy Construction. The Environmental Services segment provides clean-up, hazardous goods transportation, and containment services to the oil and natural gas industry, as well as to industrial and commercial customers.

