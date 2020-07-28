Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Acquires 1,015 Shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 23,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the period. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH comprises 1.0% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH were worth $4,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCI. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH during the fourth quarter worth $537,278,000. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 129.6% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,311,105 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,524,000 after acquiring an additional 1,304,388 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 295.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,252,916 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $180,921,000 after acquiring an additional 936,212 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in the first quarter valued at about $84,619,000. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. boosted its holdings in CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH by 678.9% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 559,864 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $80,844,000 after acquiring an additional 487,985 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI traded up $1.74 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $168.44. 1,542,857 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,931,409. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The company has a market cap of $70.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 0.35. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH has a one year low of $114.18 and a one year high of $180.00. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $168.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $157.10.

CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH (NYSE:CCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH had a return on equity of 8.39% and a net margin of 15.59%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH will post 5.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 12th were issued a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.85%. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH’s payout ratio is presently 84.36%.

In other CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH news, VP Robert Sean Collins sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $174.09, for a total value of $348,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,634 shares in the company, valued at $980,823.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael Joseph Kavanagh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $153.86, for a total value of $769,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,349,430.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 13,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,125,480. 0.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CCI. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $149.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Barclays began coverage on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $197.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH from $185.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. CROWN CASTLE IN/SH SH currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.31.

Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 70,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.

