Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Acquires 1,132 Shares of American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT) by 6.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,718 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,132 shares during the quarter. American Tower comprises 1.1% of Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in American Tower were worth $4,581,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in American Tower during the fourth quarter valued at $919,075,000. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 109.5% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 3,255,974 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $708,988,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701,953 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 9,985,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,174,240,000 after purchasing an additional 953,901 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 36.3% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,461,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $753,686,000 after purchasing an additional 921,155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Tower by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,617,751 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,005,516,000 after purchasing an additional 426,382 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

AMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Tower from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $273.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, June 29th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of American Tower in a report on Monday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on American Tower from $245.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Friday, June 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $287.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, July 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $296.00 target price for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Tower has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $265.33.

AMT stock traded up $3.98 during trading on Monday, hitting $260.31. The stock had a trading volume of 1,339,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,331,730. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.40, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.64. American Tower Corp has a twelve month low of $174.32 and a twelve month high of $269.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $115.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.72, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.45. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $260.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $242.88.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.12). American Tower had a return on equity of 35.63% and a net margin of 24.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that American Tower Corp will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 10th. Investors of record on Friday, June 19th were issued a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.69%. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 18th. American Tower’s payout ratio is presently 56.92%.

In other news, CAO Robert Joseph Meyer, Jr. sold 6,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.11, for a total transaction of $1,533,190.29. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 37,120 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,838,643.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,154 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $233.24, for a total value of $269,158.96. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,315 shares in the company, valued at $6,137,710.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 10,296 shares of company stock worth $2,506,244. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About American Tower

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 171,000 communications sites.

Featured Article: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Corp (NYSE:AMT).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.