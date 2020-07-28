Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Acquires 6,868 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 151.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,412 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 6,868 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,190,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $26,000. Watson Rebecca bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Efficient Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 57.2% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 239 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IWF traded up $3.01 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $202.33. 62,917 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,160,933. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $128.23 and a twelve month high of $207.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $194.09 and a 200 day moving average of $177.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

