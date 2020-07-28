Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Acquires New Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 1,156 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.4% during the first quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,526 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $2,402,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. Day & Ennis LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Day & Ennis LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $362,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Mcdonald’s by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 1,788 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 2,022 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $334,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Mcdonald’s by 3.4% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,774 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $327,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. 67.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Mcdonald’s stock traded up $3.02 on Monday, hitting $201.74. 218,126 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,664,718. The firm has a market cap of $149.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.23. Mcdonald’s Corp has a 1 year low of $124.23 and a 1 year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The fast-food giant reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.66 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 27.86% and a negative return on equity of 70.25%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 1st will be issued a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 31st. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.78%.

MCD has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $201.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $195.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $200.00 to $207.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 20th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Mcdonald’s from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.89.

About Mcdonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Article: Intrinsic Value

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MCD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD).

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.