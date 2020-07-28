Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Grows Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,887 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,418 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,466,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acropolis Investment Management LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.2% during the first quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 20.3% during the first quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.7% during the first quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.4% during the first quarter. Eagle Ridge Investment Management now owns 5,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Abbrea Capital LLC increased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.3% during the first quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 44,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock traded up $1.84 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 722,786 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,440,495. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $78.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.11. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $65.25 and a one year high of $92.64. The stock has a market cap of $199.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 0.48.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The company reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.16. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.10% and a return on equity of 52.46%. The company had revenue of $12.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 15th were given a $0.61 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 12th. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 47.01%.

MRK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, June 23rd. SVB Leerink dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $98.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $93.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 29th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $89.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.15.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, EVP Julie L. Gerberding sold 36,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $2,902,800.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 62,862 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,028,960. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Wendell P. Weeks sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.02, for a total transaction of $380,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $387,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

