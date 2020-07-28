Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC increased its position in shares of salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) by 8.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,620 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 820 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in salesforce.com were worth $1,989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in salesforce.com by 1.7% during the second quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,037 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $569,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Norway Savings Bank lifted its holdings in shares of salesforce.com by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 3,040 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in salesforce.com by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Shepherd Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,907 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $1,136,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. FLC Capital Advisors grew its stake in salesforce.com by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. FLC Capital Advisors now owns 5,267 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its position in salesforce.com by 1.2% in the second quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 4,870 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. 81.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CRM stock traded up $2.84 on Monday, reaching $191.33. 146,936 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,748,303. The firm has a market capitalization of $172.05 billion, a PE ratio of -1,055.50, a PEG ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 1.08. salesforce.com, inc. has a 12 month low of $115.29 and a 12 month high of $202.82. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $186.52 and its 200 day moving average price is $172.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 28th. The CRM provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.85 billion. salesforce.com had a negative net margin of 0.92% and a positive return on equity of 2.45%. The business’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.93 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that salesforce.com, inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $200.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Monness Crespi & Hardt upped their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 29th. Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $186.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a report on Monday, June 22nd. Cfra increased their price objective on salesforce.com from $222.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on salesforce.com from $204.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, thirty-nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. salesforce.com presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $200.21.

In other news, COO Bret Steven Taylor sold 4,706 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $767,360.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 1,080,627 shares in the company, valued at approximately $176,207,038.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Marc Benioff sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.37, for a total transaction of $1,603,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 627,077 shares of company stock worth $114,514,856 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com, inc. develops enterprise cloud computing solutions with a focus on customer relationship management. The company offers Sales Cloud to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, and gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, as well as deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices.

