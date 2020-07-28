Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Invests $1.95 Million in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,810 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,948,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Pacifica Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 67.2% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 647 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. TD Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,454.3% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 669 shares during the period. Harwood Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $56,000.

NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $78.94. The company had a trading volume of 4,110,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,451,794. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a twelve month low of $55.58 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $81.57.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

