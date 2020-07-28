Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC Trims Holdings in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC lowered its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 19.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,030 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 481 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Group LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $600,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its stake in shares of Mastercard by 582.4% in the 1st quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 116 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. 1776 Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the first quarter worth $28,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in Mastercard by 70.5% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 133 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mastercard by 530.4% in the second quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.87% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 68,661 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.87, for a total transaction of $21,413,306.07. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 109,727,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,220,813,040.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Ajay Banga sold 61,067 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.89, for a total transaction of $19,290,454.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 384,371 shares in the company, valued at $121,418,955.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 1,000,122 shares of company stock worth $302,709,148 over the last 90 days. 3.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MA traded up $2.49 on Monday, hitting $309.41. The company had a trading volume of 134,320 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,650,362. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $301.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.55. Mastercard Inc has a 1 year low of $199.99 and a 1 year high of $347.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.87, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.30. The firm has a market cap of $310.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.60, a PEG ratio of 3.80 and a beta of 1.08.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.73 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.75% and a return on equity of 149.02%. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Mastercard Inc will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 9th will be given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 8th. Mastercard’s payout ratio is 20.59%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on MA shares. Guggenheim lowered Mastercard from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $286.00 to $311.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 1st. KeyCorp increased their target price on Mastercard from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 30th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Mastercard from $288.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $314.00 price objective on shares of Mastercard in a report on Tuesday, July 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.43.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

